Gal Gadot to voice Wonder Woman in The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part

Wonder Woman 1984 may have been pushed back to 2020, but Gal Gadot’s Amazon Princess will be making a return to the big screen this year, albeit in minifigure form, as it has been announced that the Israeli actress will be lending her voice to Wonder Woman in next month’s The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part.

Gadot will be taking over the role from Cobie Smulders, who voiced the character in The LEGO Movie, and joins fellow DCEU stars Margot Robbie and Jason Momoa, who are confirmed to be reprising their roles as Harley Quinn and Aquaman respectively.

The LEGO Movie 2 is also set to feature appearances from Batman, Superman and Green Lantern, with Will Arnett, Channing Tatum and Jonah Hill returning to their respective roles from the first film. Cyborg and The Flash will also feature, but as yet there’s no word on who’ll be voicing those characters, assuming they have any dialogue in the movie, of course.

“The LEGO® Movie 2” reunites the heroes of Bricksburg in an all new action-packed adventure to save their beloved city. It’s been five years since everything was awesome and the citizens are facing a huge new threat: LEGO DUPLO® invaders from outer space, wrecking everything faster than they can rebuild. The battle to defeat them and restore harmony to the LEGO universe will take Emmet, Lucy, Batman and their friends to faraway, unexplored worlds, including a strange galaxy where everything is a musical. It will test their courage, creativity and Master Building skills, and reveal just how special they really are.

The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part will arrive in cinemas on February 8th 2019, helmed by Mike Mitchell (The Spongebob Movie: Sponge Out of Water) and Trisha Gum, the sequel features a voice cast that includes Chris Pratt (Guardians of the Galaxy) as Emmet Brickowski and Rex Dangervest, Elizabeth Banks (The Hunger Games) as Wyldstyle, Will Arnett (Arrested Development) as LEGO Batman, Alison Brie (Glow) as Unikitty, Nick Offerman (Parks and Recreation) as Metal Beard, Channing Tatum (21 Jump Street) as Superman, Jonah Hill (21 Jump Street) as Green Lantern, Stephanie Beatriz (Brooklyn Nine-Nine) as Sweet Mayhem, Arturo Castro (Broad City) as Ice Cream Cone, Tiffany Haddish (Girls Trip) as Queen Watevra Wa-Nabi, Jason Momoa (Justice League) as Aquaman, Gal Gadot (Justice League) as Wonder Woman and Margot Robbie (Suicide Squad) as Harley Quinn.